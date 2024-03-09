Martinez threw four perfect innings and struck out six before rain forced the cancellation of Friday's spring start against the Dodgers.

Martinez faced the best the Dodgers had, including Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman in what was easily his most impressive Cactus League outing. He struck out Freeman twice. The right-hander entered the game having allowed one unearned run while striking out seven over five spring innings. At the start of camp, it was unclear of which role Martinez would fill -- he has experience both a starter and multi-inning reliever -- but it looks like there's a place for him in Cincinnati's rotation.