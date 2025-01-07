Contreras was designated for assignment by the Reds on Monday, independent journalist Charlie Goldsmith reports.
This move will open up a spot on the 40-man roster for Gavin Lux, who was acquired from the Dodgers earlier in the day. Contreras was claimed by Cincinnati a few weeks ago and would be a candidate to begin the year at Triple-A Louisville if he goes unclaimed.
