Share Video

Link copied!

Contreras was designated for assignment by the Reds on Monday, independent journalist Charlie Goldsmith reports.

This move will open up a spot on the 40-man roster for Gavin Lux, who was acquired from the Dodgers earlier in the day. Contreras was claimed by Cincinnati a few weeks ago and would be a candidate to begin the year at Triple-A Louisville if he goes unclaimed.

More News