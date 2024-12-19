The Reds claimed Contreras off waivers from the Rangers on Thursday.

It's the second time this offseason that Contreras has been on the move via the waivers process, as he previously went from the Angels to the Rangers. The 25-year-old held a 4.35 ERA and 56:31 K:BB over 68.1 innings between the Pirates and Angels in 2024. Contreras has experience as a starting pitcher and reliever and it's not clear which role the Reds have in mind for him.