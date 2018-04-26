Herrera will join the Reds prior to Thursday's game against Atlanta.

Herrera has yet to play in a major-league game over the course of his eight-year professional career but was added to Cincinnati's 40-man roster and recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Thursday. Over 15 games with Louisville this season, he's hit .311/.373/.607 with three home runs and 10 RBI. Expect him to be utilized as a reserve utility man who can play all around the diamond.