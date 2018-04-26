Reds' Rosell Herrera: Called up by Reds
Herrera will join the Reds prior to Thursday's game against Atlanta.
Herrera has yet to play in a major-league game over the course of his eight-year professional career but was added to Cincinnati's 40-man roster and recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Thursday. Over 15 games with Louisville this season, he's hit .311/.373/.607 with three home runs and 10 RBI. Expect him to be utilized as a reserve utility man who can play all around the diamond.
More News
-
Reds' Rosell Herrera: Signs with Reds•
-
Rockies' Rosell Herrera: Sent back to minors•
-
Rockies' Rosell Herrera: Invited to spring training•
-
Rockies' Rosell Herrera: Rejoins Rockies on minor league deal•
-
Rockies' Rosell Herrera: Receives invitation to spring training•
-
Rockies' Rosell Herrera: Re-signs with Rockies•
-
Roto trade values chart top 250
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.
-
Ready for Acuna?
Top prospect Ronald Acuna is getting the call for the Braves, and his Fantasy owners will soon...
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...