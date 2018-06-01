Reds' Rosell Herrera: DFA'd by Reds
Herrera was designated for assignment by the Reds on Friday.
Herrera went 2-for-11 with five strikeouts in a brief stint with the Reds before returning to Triple-A on May 22. The addition of catcher Curt Casali -- acquired Thursday from Tampa Bay -- prompted the move. Herrera should remain at Triple-A Louisville, assuming he clears waivers.
