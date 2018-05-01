Herrera is getting his first major league start Tuesday at second base in place of the injured Scooter Gennett.

Herrera nearly made the Reds' big league club on Opening Day after a good spring and was off to a good start at Triple-A Louisville, hitting .311/.373/.607 in 68 plate appearances. He's not a highly-rated prospect, however, as he was a minor league free agent after spending his professional career in the Rockies' minor league system without getting a call-up.