Reds' Rosell Herrera: Getting first major league start
Herrera is getting his first major league start Tuesday at second base in place of the injured Scooter Gennett.
Herrera nearly made the Reds' big league club on Opening Day after a good spring and was off to a good start at Triple-A Louisville, hitting .311/.373/.607 in 68 plate appearances. He's not a highly-rated prospect, however, as he was a minor league free agent after spending his professional career in the Rockies' minor league system without getting a call-up.
More News
-
Reds' Rosell Herrera: Called up by Reds•
-
Reds' Rosell Herrera: Signs with Reds•
-
Rockies' Rosell Herrera: Sent back to minors•
-
Rockies' Rosell Herrera: Invited to spring training•
-
Rockies' Rosell Herrera: Rejoins Rockies on minor league deal•
-
Rockies' Rosell Herrera: Receives invitation to spring training•
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...
-
Podcast: Seager, Monday stars
Need a Corey Seager replacement? Confused by A.J. Pollock’s home runs? Concerned about Jake...
-
Nick Kingham, Caleb Smith might be legit
Nick Kingham and Caleb Smith weren't exactly prized commodities coming into the season, but...
-
Seager injury tests SS depth
Corey Seager needs Tommy John surgery, which is of course a big blow to his Fantasy owners....
-
Who is Ozzie Albies?
Can we believe in this version of Ozzie Albies, the young Braves second baseman who is tearing...
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...