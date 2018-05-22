Reds' Rosell Herrera: Heads back to Triple-A
Herrera was sent down to Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Herrera was sent down to the minors and will be replaced by infielder Brandon Dixon. Herrera went 2-for-13 with five strikeouts over 11 games with Cincinnati.
