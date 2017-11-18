Reds' Rosell Herrera: Signs with Reds
Rosell signed a minor-league contract with an invite to spring training with Cincinnati on Friday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Rosell spent the 2017 season with Triple-A Albuquerque in the Rockies' system, hitting .278/.351/.394 with three home runs, 27 RBI and 20 stolen bases. He will provide organizational depth in the outfield for the Reds, and will look to make the team coming out of spring training.
