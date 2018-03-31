Reds' Stuart Turner: Designated for assignment
Turner was designated for assignment on Saturday.
The Reds signed Yovani Gallardo to a big-league deal, so they needed to clear a spot on the 40-man roster. Turner will likely pass through waivers and provide organizational catching depth at Triple-A.
More News
-
Reds' Stuart Turner: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Reds' Stuart Turner: Not starting Sunday•
-
Reds' Stuart Turner: Back from paternity list•
-
Reds' Stuart Turner: Placed on paternity list•
-
Reds' Stuart Turner: Will land on paternity list after Thursday's game•
-
Reds' Stuart Turner: Hits first career home run Wednesday•
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...