Turner was released by the Reds on Wednesday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Turner cracked the majors in 2017 and appeared in 37 games but had a paltry .426 OPS for the Reds. The 27-year-old spent last season at Triple-A Louisville but slashed .200/.265/.213 in only 22 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories