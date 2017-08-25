Reds' Stuart Turner: Placed on paternity list
Turner was placed on the paternity list Friday.
As expected, Turner has landed on the paternity list and will likely return to the team Tuesday after Cincinnati's series against the Pirates. With Turner unavailable, Tucker Barnhart or Chad Wallach will start behind the dish for the Reds.
More News
-
Reds' Stuart Turner: Will land on paternity list after Thursday's game•
-
Reds' Stuart Turner: Hits first career home run Wednesday•
-
Reds' Stuart Turner: Remains as third catcher•
-
Reds' Stuart Turner: Not seeing much time as third catcher•
-
Reds' Stuart Turner: Activated from DL•
-
Reds' Stuart Turner: Could return Sunday•
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...