Reds' Stuart Turner: Outrighted to Triple-A
Turner cleared waivers Wednesday and was outrighted to Triple-A Louisville.
Turner reached the majors for the first time last season, hitting a very weak .134/.182/.244 in 37 games. He'll remain minor-league depth for the Reds this season.
