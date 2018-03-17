Reds' Stuart Turner: Optioned to Triple-A
Turner was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Saturday.
He was never expected to beat out Tucker Barnhart or Devin Mesoraco for one of the catching spots on the Opening Day roster. Turner will serve as organizational depth this season and could see time in the majors, particularly given Mesoraco's injury history.
