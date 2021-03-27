Chirinos (wrist) was released by the Yankees on Saturday.
Chirinos underwent surgery on his fractured wrist earlier in March and is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks as a result. Following his release, the 36-year-old will now be able to seek out opportunities via free agency once he recovers.
