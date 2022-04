Colome walked one batter in a scoreless ninth inning and earned a save over the Phillies on Monday.

After blowing a save chance in his first 2022 appearance, Colome notched his first save of the year Monday. He issued a two-out walk to Rhys Hoskins but had no trouble finishing off the 4-1 victory. Colome is now sporting a 2.45 ERA through 3.2 innings this season.