Rockies' Anthony Molina: Moves up from Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rockies recalled Molina from Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday.
Molina made one scoreless appearance with the Rockies earlier this season. The 23-year-old reliever will give the big club a fresh arm for the bullpen and is likely to work in a lower-leverage role.
