The Rockies selected Molina during the 2023 Rule 5 Draft on Wednesday.

Molina split last season between the Double-A and Triple-A level with the Rays, and the organization opted not to add him to its 40-man roster. He posted a 4.50 ERA and 102:38 K:BB across 122 innings and will need to stay up with the Rockies for the entirety of 2024 in order to stick in the organization.