The Rockies and Quantrill avoided arbitration Wednesday by agreeing to a one-year, $6.55 million contract, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Colorado acquired Quantrill from Cleveland back in November and it has now locked him into a contract for the 2024 campaign. The right-hander posted a disappointing 5.24 ERA and 58:35 K:BB over 99.2 innings in 2023 but held a career 3.54 mark heading into the season. Quantrill will open 2024 in the Rockies' rotation but won't be a desirable fantasy option.