Quantrill completed two innings while allowing two hits and one run with no strikeouts or walks in his Cactus League debut with the Rockies on Saturday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Quantrill will serve a key role in the Rockies' rotation during the regular season after being acquired by the team this offseason. He had a strong debut with the club, focusing on pumping his splitter and sinker into the strike zone. His ability to use those pitches consistently will be a key to his success, as he'll want to keep the ball on the ground while pitching in one of the more hitter-friendly home parks in the league.