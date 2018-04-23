Rockies' David Dahl: Batting cleanup Monday

Dahl is starting in right field and batting fourth Monday against the Padres, Jenny Cavnar of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.

With fellow lefty-hitting outfielders Gerardo Parra (suspension) and Carlos Gonzalez (hamstring) unavailable for Monday's series opener, Dahl will slot in as the team's cleanup hitter with a right-handed starter (Bryan Mitchell) toeing the rubber for the opposition. In his 2018 big-league debut, the 24-year-old went 1-for-4 with a walk and RBI while batting sixth against a southpaw (Jose Quintana) Sunday. It's unclear what the Rockies plan to do with Dahl once Gonzalez and Parra are back in the fold, but he figures to see favorable opportunities until then.