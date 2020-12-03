Dahl (shoulder) was non-tendered by the Rockies on Wednesday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

On its face, this may seem like a surprise, but Dahl has not only been hurt regularly over his time with Colorado, but he hasn't been that productive recently either. Dahl's wRC+ has declined since his rookie season in 2016, and the 100 games he played in 2019 mark a career high. Without the benefit of Coors Field, his fantasy stock is now at an all-time low. He underwent shoulder surgery in September and his expected to be ready for spring training.