Lamet (back) will make another rehab start Friday with Triple-A Albuquerque, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.
Lamet is being stretched out for a possible rotation role with the Rockies as he nears the end of his recovery from a back injury. He's looked sharp in his two rehab starts so far with Albuquerque, tallying five strikeouts with no walks over six innings of one-run ball.
More News
-
Rockies' Dinelson Lamet: Being considered for rotation•
-
Rockies' Dinelson Lamet: Starting rehab assignment Tuesday•
-
Rockies' Dinelson Lamet: Participates in live bullpen•
-
Rockies' Dinelson Lamet: Placed on 15-day IL•
-
Rockies' Dinelson Lamet: Behind Johnson for saves•
-
Rockies' Dinelson Lamet: Reaches deal with Colorado•