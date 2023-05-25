Lamet (back) will make another rehab start Friday with Triple-A Albuquerque, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.

Lamet is being stretched out for a possible rotation role with the Rockies as he nears the end of his recovery from a back injury. He's looked sharp in his two rehab starts so far with Albuquerque, tallying five strikeouts with no walks over six innings of one-run ball.

