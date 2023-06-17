Lamet (1-4) took the loss Friday as the Rockies were routed 8-1 by Atlanta, surrendering eight runs on five hits -- including three home runs -- and five walks over four innings. He struck out five.

The right-hander had neither control nor command, throwing 46 of 89 pitches for strikes and catching far too much of the plate when he did find the strike zone, and Atlanta pushed multiple runs across the plate in three of the four frames Lamet worked. The 30-year-old has a 10.80 ERA and 18:10 K:BB through 15 innings over four starts since moving into Colorado's rotation, and it's fair to wonder how much longer the team will stick with him before shifting him back to the bullpen. If he does get another start, Lamet's next turn lines up for a road series next week in Cincinnati.