Rockies' Forrest Wall: Plays first game in 10 months
Wall went 2-for-5 with two runs, two strikeouts and one stolen base Thursday in his first game in almost a year for High-A Lancaster against Modesto.
He missed most of 2017 with a dislocated shoulder and returned to High-A -- a level where he has now played 145 games. Wall will likely have to wait things out at Lancaster until Brendan Rodgers or Garrett Hampson gets promoted from Double-A to Triple-A, as there is a bit of an organizational logjam at second base right now. Considering he has so much experience at High-A, is 22 and will get to play half his games in the extreme hitter's park in Lancaster, Wall should have no problem posting impressive numbers for as long as he calls the California League home.
