Rockies' Jake McCarthy: Shows off speed in victory

McCarthy went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and two total runs in a 2-1 win against Pittsburgh on Saturday.

McCarthy's legs were largely responsible for both Rockies runs in the narrow victory. The speedster began Colorado's half of the first inning with a liner to the outfield, then sped around the bases as the ball was misplayed and ended up with an inside-the-park homer. Later, McCarthy bounced a ball through the infield and managed to reach second base for a double. He subsequently came home to score what proved to be the game-winning run on a TJ Rumfield single. McCarthy is enjoying a fine first season in Colorado, slashing .292/.335/.467 with five homers, 13 doubles, three triples, 26 runs, 28 RBI and 11 stolen bases through 62 contests. His .802 OPS is on pace for a career-best mark.