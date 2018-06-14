Vasto was sent back down to Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday, MLB.com's Thomas Harding reports.

In a corresponding move, the Rockies activated Adam Ottavino (oblique) from the 10-day DL. Vasto only appeared in one game for Colorado after being called up a few days ago, and allowed three earned runs off three hits and one walk while recording just two outs against Arizona on Sunday. He's done fairly well at the Triple-A level, so don't be surprised to see the 26-year-old back in the big-league bullpen in the near future.

