Vasto cleared waivers Tuesday and was assigned outright to Triple-A Iowa.

Vasto was claimed off waivers by the Cubs at the end of October, but apparently went unclaimed after being waived this time around. The 26-year-old may have a chance in spring training to reclaim a spot on the 40-man roster after posting a 3.08 ERA and 1.34 WHIP at the Triple-A level with he Rockies and Royals in 2018.

