Vasto was claimed off waivers by the Cubs on Wednesday.

Vasto has appeared in just six major-league games in his career, with all of them coming this past season. Across 4.1 innings of relief between the Rockies and Royals, he allowed four earned runs off six hits and two walks while striking out four. He finished the season with a solid 3.08 ERA and 1.34 WHIP at the Triple-A level and will fight for a spot on the big-league roster in spring training with Chicago.

