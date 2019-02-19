Rockies' Jon Gray: Beefs up for 2019
Gray said Monday that he reported to camp at 235 pounds after dedicating himself to heavy lifting in the offseason in addition to "eating anything and everything," Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Gray tipped the scales at as few as 209 pounds at one point last season, so his weight increase is fairly significant. While adding that kind of mass could been seen as a negative development for most players, it may be beneficial for the 6-foot-4 Gray, who boasts the frame to carry the extra pounds. Rather than any change in his physique, Gray's ability to bounce back from a rough 2018 campaign may hinge on his ability to gain more mental focus in tight spots. Opposing batters slashed .306/.379/.506 against Gray when at least one runner was on base last season, saddling him with a subpar 67.9 percent strand rate. The Rockies are tentatively penciling Gray in as their No. 4 starter behind Kyle Freeland, German Marquez and Tyler Anderson.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Machado imperfect Fantasy fit as Padre
Manny Machado finally gets his huge contract, and it might prove to be a big win for the Padres...
-
Roto: Finding runs
Like RBi, runs are opportunity based. But there are a couple of skills that will go a long...
-
Roto: Attacking steals
Steals are disappearing from baseball but the Royals are trying to save them. Heath Cummings...
-
Roto: Finding Wins
Wins aren't Heath Cummings' favorite category, but it doesn't mean you can't make a plan for...
-
Roto: Finding RBI bargains
RBI are as much about opportunity as anything. Heath Cummings looks at players with great opportunities...
-
Roto: Watch your WHIP
Trying to balance WHIP with pitching counting stats can be tricky and impact your roster construction....