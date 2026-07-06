Rockies' Jordan Romano: Picks up first save with new team

Romano allowed a hit and struck out two over a scoreless inning to earn the save in Sunday's 7-6 win over the Giants.

This was Romano's second appearance with the Rockies after his promotion Saturday. The veteran right-hander has five saves on the year -- he logged four for the Angels (and still leads that team in saves) before he was designated for assignment and released in late April. The Rockies' bullpen situation is far from settled, so Romano should have a chance to factor into the closer committee. He's posted an 8.10 ERA and 16:6 K:BB over 10 innings this season.