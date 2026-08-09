Rockies' Jordan Romano: Picks up save No. 10

Romano allowed one run on two hits while striking out one batter over one inning against the Cardinals on Saturday to notch a save.

Romano got the call from the bullpen in the ninth inning with the Rockies up three runs. He needed the cushion, as the veteran reliever allowed a pair of singles to give up a run. However, Romano was able to strike out Cesar Prieto to finish off the save. Though it wasn't smooth, Romano's ability to convert the save should be a sigh of relief for his fantasy managers after he blew a save opportunity in his last appearance (Aug. 4 versus Tampa Bay). He appears to have a pretty firm grasp on Colorado's closer role, converting six of seven save chances since joining the big-league roster July 4.