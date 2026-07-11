Rockies' Jordan Romano: Settles for hold Friday

Romano allowed a run on one hit and three walks over two-thirds of an inning in Friday's 4-3 win over the Giants.

Romano was brought in to close out the game after the Rockies took the lead in the eighth inning. He couldn't get the job done, and Juan Mejia ultimately got the final out after Romano left the bases loaded. This was the first run Romano has allowed in four outings with the Rockies. He has a 7.71 ERA, 2.14 WHIP and 17:10 K:BB through 11.2 innings between the Rockies and the Angels, but he's also collected six saves and a hold. Romano is in the mix as part of Colorado's convoluted closer committee -- he's earned two of the team's three most recent saves, but no reliever on the roster has more than four saves all season.