Urena (0-4) took the loss Sunday, allowing four runs on three hits and four walks over 3.2 innings during a 9-4 loss to the Phillies. He didn't record a strikeout.

Urena allowed a leadoff homer to Trea Turner in the bottom of the first, and it didn't get much better for the right-hander, who was pulled in the fourth with two outs after surrendering the lead. He's given up at least three runs in all five of his starts this season and currently sports a 9.82 ERA over 18.1 innings.