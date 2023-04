Urena was designated for assignment by the Rockies on Tuesday, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.

The 31-year-old re-signed with the Rockies in November on a one-year, $3 million deal, but the club cut its losses after he went 0-4 with a 9.82 ERA, 2.24 WHIP and 9:14 K:BB in five starts to begin the season. Urena is likely to pass through waivers unclaimed given the remaining money on his contract.