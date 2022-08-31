Urena (3-5) earned the win Tuesday, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks over five innings against Atlanta. He struck out six.

Despite failing to record a clean inning, Urena was able to hold Atlanta to two runs and earn his third win of the season. More impressive was that the outing came at home, where he sported a 7.36 ERA entering Tuesday. The surprise performance is unlikely to be repeatable as Urena carries an ugly 5.18 xFIP and 5.54 xERA on the season, but he will look to do just that in his next scheduled start against Cincinnati this weekend.