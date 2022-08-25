Urena (2-5) allowed nine earned runs on nine hits and three walks while striking out one across 1.1 innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Rangers.

Urena allowed two earned runs in the first inning, but really imploded in the second frame when he allowed eight of the nine batters he faced to reach base. Entering Wednesday's start, Urena had turned in quality starts in two of his last three outings -- though he had only a 10:7 K:BB across 18.2 frames in that span. Urena now has a 5.98 ERA with a 31:31 K:BB in 58.2 innings for the season.