Freeland (neck) is scheduled for an up-down bullpen session Saturday, Kevin Henry of The Denver Gazette reports.

Freeland is progressing in his recovery from a pinched nerve in his neck that landed him on the 15-day injured list Aug. 24. How his neck responds to Saturday's session will dictate how many more bullpens Freeland throws and when he will be cleared to embark on a rehab assignment, if necessary. The veteran southpaw sported a 3.96 ERA and 1.18 WHIP over 36.1 innings in six starts between the All-Star break and his stint on the IL.