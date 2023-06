Carasiti allowed an unearned run on one hit in one inning of work Monday. He picked up a save over the Red Sox.

Carasiti allowed the "ghost runner" to score in the 10th inning but still closed out the 4-3 win over Boston. He's turned in 13 consecutive frames without allowing an earned run after getting tagged with six runs in his season debut May 21. He lowered his ERA to 3.86 with a 7:6 K:BB through 14 innings.