Carasiti (shoulder) said July 29 that he's been able to resume playing catch, MLB.com reports.

Carasiti said he's responding well to treatment for his inflamed right shoulder, but he still has a few more hurdles in the recovery process to clear before his return from the 15-day injured list can be considered imminent. Prior to landing on the shelf, Carasiti compiled a 7.06 ERA and 1.71 WHIP across 21.2 innings out of the Colorado bullpen.