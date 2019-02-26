Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Agrees to massive extension
Arenado signed an eight-year contract with the Rockies worth $260 million Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
The deal includes an opt-out after three years and will give the third baseman the highest per-year salary among all position players. It's great news for those who own Arenado in dynasty leagues, as he'll get to remain in Coors Field for at least three additional seasons and potentially for the bulk of the rest of his career. The contract overrides the one-year deal Arenado signed earlier in the offseason, so it will take him through the 2026 season, with the opt-out coming after 2021.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, 2019 rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring Notes: Buxton goes bonkers
Does Byron Buxton's blistering start mean anything? Is Nomar Mazara capable of more homers?...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball pitching prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Spring Notes: Yankees 1B battle heats up
From Clayton Kershaw's health to Madison Bumgarner's bad outing to Jung Ho Kang's two homer...
-
Fantasy baseball 2019 rankings, busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts