Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Agrees to massive extension

Arenado signed an eight-year contract with the Rockies worth $260 million Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The deal includes an opt-out after three years and will give the third baseman the highest per-year salary among all position players. It's great news for those who own Arenado in dynasty leagues, as he'll get to remain in Coors Field for at least three additional seasons and potentially for the bulk of the rest of his career. The contract overrides the one-year deal Arenado signed earlier in the offseason, so it will take him through the 2026 season, with the opt-out coming after 2021.

