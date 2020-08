Arenado went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI, a run scored and a walk in Wednesday's win over Arizona.

Arenado has produced three multi-hit efforts in his last six games and also extended his hitting streak to three contests. The star third baseman has underperformed this season but is trending in the right direction, as he has gone 5-for-11 with a 3:1 BB:K, four RBI and three runs scored in 11 at-bats this week.