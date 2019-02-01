Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Avoids arbitration hearing
Arenado agreed to a one-year, $26 million contract with the Rockies on Thursday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
It appeared as though an arbitration hearing was imminent, but after Arenado previously requested $30 million and the Rockies offered up $24 million, the two sides managed to settle on $26 million as a fair price, which is a record for a player going through the arbitration process. The 27-year-old has proven that he's worth the hefty price, belting 38 homers while driving in 110 runs and finishing with a .297 batting average in 156 games a season ago. He'll look to inflict more damage on opposing teams during the 2019 season now that he has a contract in place for at least another year.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy baseball busts, cheat sheet
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Howie Kendrick, Andrelton Simmons...
-
Strategies for outfield
Outfield isn't the deepest it's ever been, but it's never lacking in breaking and sleeper candidates,...
-
Outfield Tiers 1.0
Outfield is, by nature, a robust position, but it's not so deep at the top, as Scott White's...
-
Strategies for shortstop
Think shortstop is the sad position it used to be? Not by a long shot, says our Scott Whit...
-
Shortstops Tiers 1.0
Though long regarded as a weak position, shortstop has added so much talent over the years...
-
Strategies for third base
Third base looks to be one of the deepest positions in 2019, according to Scott White, with...