Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Avoids arbitration hearing

Arenado agreed to a one-year, $26 million contract with the Rockies on Thursday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

It appeared as though an arbitration hearing was imminent, but after Arenado previously requested $30 million and the Rockies offered up $24 million, the two sides managed to settle on $26 million as a fair price, which is a record for a player going through the arbitration process. The 27-year-old has proven that he's worth the hefty price, belting 38 homers while driving in 110 runs and finishing with a .297 batting average in 156 games a season ago. He'll look to inflict more damage on opposing teams during the 2019 season now that he has a contract in place for at least another year.