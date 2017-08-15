Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Back hitting third Tuesday
Arenado (hand) is starting at third base and hitting third Tuesday against the Braves, Rox Pile of the FanSided Network reports.
While he sat out Monday with the hand injury, he made an appearance off the bench, so it is not surprising to see him back in the mix for the second game of this series against Atlanta. Arenado should be deployed in all formats, particularly against lefty Sean Newcomb in Coors Field.
More News
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...