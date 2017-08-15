Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Back hitting third Tuesday

Arenado (hand) is starting at third base and hitting third Tuesday against the Braves, Rox Pile of the FanSided Network reports.

While he sat out Monday with the hand injury, he made an appearance off the bench, so it is not surprising to see him back in the mix for the second game of this series against Atlanta. Arenado should be deployed in all formats, particularly against lefty Sean Newcomb in Coors Field.