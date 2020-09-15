Arenado (shoulder) will bat cleanup and play third base Tuesday against Oakland, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Arenado sat Sunday due to a shoulder issue, though it was evidently a minor one, as he's now ready to go following Monday's scheduled off day. He's been disappointing at the plate this season, especially in September, where he's hitting .237/.293/.368 in 10 games, though the shoulder issue may have been part of that.