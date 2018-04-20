Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Bats cleanup Friday
Arenado is hitting fourth Friday against the Cubs, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Arenado is normally a staple in the third spot of the Rockies' batting order, but manager Bud Black appears to be switching things up. Charlie Blackmon hit third while Arenado was serving his suspension, and it seems like the team was satisfied with what they saw during that time to give that alignment a bigger look. Arenado's run-producing outlook remains largely the same moving forward, but he could lose out on a few at-bats over the course of the entire season if the one-spot drop in the order sticks for the remainder of the year.
More News
-
Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Reinstated from suspension•
-
Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Will begin suspension Saturday•
-
Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Suspended five games•
-
Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Plates two Tuesday•
-
Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Smacks Opening Day homer•
-
Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Clubs two homers in eight spring games•
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jeff Samardzija and Drew Pomeranz and a host of other players are set to return from the DL...
-
These eight are Fantasy fool's gold
These eight look like they've turned over a new leaf, but don't be fooled, says our Scott...