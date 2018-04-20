Arenado is hitting fourth Friday against the Cubs, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Arenado is normally a staple in the third spot of the Rockies' batting order, but manager Bud Black appears to be switching things up. Charlie Blackmon hit third while Arenado was serving his suspension, and it seems like the team was satisfied with what they saw during that time to give that alignment a bigger look. Arenado's run-producing outlook remains largely the same moving forward, but he could lose out on a few at-bats over the course of the entire season if the one-spot drop in the order sticks for the remainder of the year.