Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Blasts 26th homer

Arenado went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Saturday's 8-5 loss to the Padres.

His solo shot in the fourth inning extended his current hitting streak to a modest seven games, during which Arenado is slashing .417/.444/.917 with four homers and six RBI. The All-Star third baseman is having another impressive fantasy campaign, hitting .308 with 26 home runs, 87 RBI and 75 runs through 116 games.