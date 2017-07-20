Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Blasts three homers
Arenado went 5-for-6 with three home runs, seven RBI and four runs during Wednesday's win over San Diego.
It's always nice when a week's worth of counting stats are packed into a single game, and Arenado now has six homers, 17 RBI and 11 runs through his past eight contests. By his standards, it was a slow start to 2017, but he's now leading the National League in RBI (80) and could easily be the best fantasy hitter from here out.
