Arenado went 3-for-5 with two homers, a double and three RBI in Wednesday's 13-7 loss to the Diamondbacks.

The 29-year-old launched his fifth and sixth homers of the season Wednesday, which traveled 426 and 441 feet, respectively. Arenado entered the series against Arizona in an 0-for-13 skid, but he went 8-for-12 with three homers, two doubles and seven RBI across the three games.