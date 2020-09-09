Arenado went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, three RBI and an additional run Tuesday in the Rockies' 14-6 loss to the Padres.

Arenado's first-inning blast off Mike Clevinger ended a 15-game home-run drought for the third baseman. His fantasy utility didn't completely disappear during the power outage, as Arenado still batted .304 while scoring seven runs and driving in seven over that stretch. That said, his ISO stills sits at .209 for the season, his worst showing in the category since his rookie year and 59 points below his mark from 2019.