Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Collects three hits

Arenado went 3-for-4 with an RBI double in a 7-1 loss to Tampa Bay on Monday.

Arenado drove home the Rockies' lone run with a sixth-inning double. The superstar third baseman is 7-for-22 to start the year but has just two RBI and two extra-base hits. Then again, he hasn't got to hit at Coors Field yet where his power will surely flourish as usual.